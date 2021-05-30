Analysts Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report sales of $93.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

