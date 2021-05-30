BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $23.31 on Thursday. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

