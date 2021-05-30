Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 239,390 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 201,050 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

