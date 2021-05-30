$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $75.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $62.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.