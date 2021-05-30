BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

BT Group stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

