Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

