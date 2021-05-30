Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

