Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Tencent has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

