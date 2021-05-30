TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.00.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$580.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

