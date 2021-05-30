Raymond James Cuts Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target to C$6.25

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Uranium Participation stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

