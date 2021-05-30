Short Interest in YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Expands By 50.0%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

