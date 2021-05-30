Short Interest in YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Expands By 50.0%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.49.
YouGov Company Profile
