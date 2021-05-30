W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of WWHC stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. W World has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
W World Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for W World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.