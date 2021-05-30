The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) to Neutral

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $933.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.