Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $390.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

