Wells Fargo & Company Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.
EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
