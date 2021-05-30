Wells Fargo & Company Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

