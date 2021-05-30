Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

