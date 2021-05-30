DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DV) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 31st. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

