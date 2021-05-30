Contrasting Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) & Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hologic alerts:

92.9% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hologic and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 35.86% 71.87% 29.22% Koninklijke Philips 6.20% 18.12% 7.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hologic and Koninklijke Philips’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $3.78 billion 4.28 $1.12 billion $3.98 15.84 Koninklijke Philips $22.31 billion 2.29 $1.36 billion $2.26 24.99

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hologic. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hologic and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Koninklijke Philips 1 1 6 0 2.63

Hologic presently has a consensus price target of $86.53, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Hologic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Volatility & Risk

Hologic has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hologic beats Koninklijke Philips on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for the detection of Group B Streptococcus. It also offers breast imaging and analytics, such as 2D and 3D digital mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, breast biopsy site markers and localization, specimen radiology, and ultrasound and connectivity solutions; and breast conserving surgery products. In addition, the company provides NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids, polyps, and other pathology within the uterus; and Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures. Further, it offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy X-ray system; and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and independent distributors and sales representatives. It has a collaboration with RadNet, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation, and patient management solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow solutions; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products and solutions; and kitchen appliances, home care, and garment care products, as well as coffee machines. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a partnership with openDoctor to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor's real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of its patient management solution; and a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.