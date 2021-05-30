Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$162.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$141.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.23.

TSE:CNR opened at C$136.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$96.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$115.63 and a 1-year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,858,146.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

