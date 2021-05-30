Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$136.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.17.

BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$67.57 and a 1 year high of C$127.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.97.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

