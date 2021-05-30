National Bankshares Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.30. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

