Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.