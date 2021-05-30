$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $202.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

