Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.08 ($20.10) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.46 and a 200-day moving average of €15.60. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.