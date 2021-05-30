Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €28.80 ($33.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.36 and its 200-day moving average is €24.82. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1 year high of €28.95 ($34.06).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

