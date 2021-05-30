FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Boosted by KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock worth $3,528,582 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

