UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.09. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.76 ($7.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

