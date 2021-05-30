Nord/LB Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.