Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.00 ($182.35).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €111.25 ($130.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €119.96 and its 200-day moving average is €116.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

