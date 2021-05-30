Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.00 ($182.35).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €111.25 ($130.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €119.96 and its 200-day moving average is €116.91.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.