Wedbush Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

