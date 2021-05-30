Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brady Co. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brady in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $58.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,683. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

