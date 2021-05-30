Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

