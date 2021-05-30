Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,186. Appian has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

