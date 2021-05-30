Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.54, but opened at $85.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 1,005 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

