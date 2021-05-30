Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 29th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.5 days.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,323.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,336.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,263.88. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,267.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35.

Several analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

