LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.80

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 6719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 64.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after purchasing an additional 417,560 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 58.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 151,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

