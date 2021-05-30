Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.67. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 5,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.