National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$129.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.38.

TSE:TFII opened at C$115.80 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$41.10 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$103.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

