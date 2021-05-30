Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Athena Gold
