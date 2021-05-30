Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

