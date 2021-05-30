Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,986.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,986 ($39.01) and last traded at GBX 2,966.22 ($38.75), with a volume of 88447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,922 ($38.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,411.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,981.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

