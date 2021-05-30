Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Grows By 183.3%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Safeplus International stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Safeplus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Safeplus International Company Profile
