Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $61.04. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 2,223 shares trading hands.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 97,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 81.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

