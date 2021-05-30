The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.48.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$85.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.48.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

