Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.56.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$88.99 and a 12-month high of C$126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

