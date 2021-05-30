Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.56.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$88.99 and a 12-month high of C$126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.15.
In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.