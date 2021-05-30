Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

