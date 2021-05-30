Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.40.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.