ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.