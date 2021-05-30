loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

