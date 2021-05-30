Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

