Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Affirm stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $131,557,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

